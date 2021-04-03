Credit Suisse AG Has $1.52 Million Stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,964 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNR. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the third quarter worth $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 39.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of CNR stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.26.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $602,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Katy Theroux sold 18,475 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $225,949.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,585.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,365,975 shares of company stock worth $58,594,403 over the last 90 days. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

