Credit Suisse AG Has $1.54 Million Stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of FARO Technologies worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 82,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 57.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

FARO opened at $88.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.41. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.82 and a twelve month high of $97.88.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $92.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.45 million. Research analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FARO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. FARO Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

