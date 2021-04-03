Credit Suisse AG Has $1.55 Million Stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of AZZ worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of AZZ by 19.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in AZZ by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in AZZ by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 204,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in AZZ by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AZZ by 88.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 41,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZZ opened at $51.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 104.17 and a beta of 1.56. AZZ Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. AZZ had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

In related news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $102,825.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,848.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $51,350.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,060 shares of company stock worth $456,853. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AZZ. Sidoti downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AZZ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Metal Coatings segment offers hot dip galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries.

