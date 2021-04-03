Credit Suisse AG Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,892 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5,828.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUPH stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.87. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.26. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on AUPH shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

