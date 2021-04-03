Credit Suisse AG Has $1.61 Million Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,825 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Methode Electronics worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MEI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Methode Electronics by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Methode Electronics by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Methode Electronics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Methode Electronics by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 117,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 61,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Methode Electronics by 363.5% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 30,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $42.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.43. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.97 and a 52-week high of $47.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.10%.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 13,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $634,506.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,029,552.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $86,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 459,420 shares in the company, valued at $19,888,291.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,979 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,777. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.