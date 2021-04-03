Credit Suisse AG Has $1.63 Million Stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of Boot Barn worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 8.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 576,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,989,000 after purchasing an additional 96,333 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at about $292,000.

Shares of BOOT opened at $61.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $69.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.41.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.46.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 3,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $170,225.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,225.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $3,751,997.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 248,103 shares of company stock valued at $14,004,343. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

