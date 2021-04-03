Credit Suisse AG Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,057 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.25% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 4th quarter worth $358,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 161.4% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 2,135.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 74,847 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,856,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.17.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

