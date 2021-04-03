Credit Suisse AG Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,953 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.19% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,285,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,023,000 after buying an additional 248,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,053,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,429,000 after buying an additional 241,076 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,428.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 220,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after buying an additional 206,237 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,217,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 142,949 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCHN stock opened at $42.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 71.30 and a beta of 1.37. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $46.86.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $492.11 million for the quarter. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 0.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.42%.

SCHN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

