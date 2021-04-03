Credit Suisse AG Increases Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVOO. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,885,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $178.64 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.36 and a fifty-two week high of $181.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.26.

