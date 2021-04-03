Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,153 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of Universal worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UVV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Universal by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Universal by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Universal during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Universal during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Universal by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UVV opened at $58.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.69. Universal Co. has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $59.97.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $672.93 million during the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 4.87%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%.

In other Universal news, insider Theodore G. Broome sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

