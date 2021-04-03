Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,820 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWK opened at $16.50 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.42.

CWK has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.54.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $79,113,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

