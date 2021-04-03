Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $118.58 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.82 and a 1-year high of $137.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.29.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.98) by $0.16. As a group, analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

