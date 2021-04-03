Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.19% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UHT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,280,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,600,000 after acquiring an additional 77,124 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 49.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 114,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 38,039 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 13.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 17,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 457,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,493 shares during the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $70.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52-week low of $52.25 and a 52-week high of $114.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

