Credit Suisse AG Invests $1.62 Million in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 49,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Tupperware Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $563,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $711,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 81,907 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $715,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 64,671 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis purchased 20,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $498,771.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 47,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,671. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cassandra Harris purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 83,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,463.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 47,487 shares of company stock worth $1,179,318 over the last 90 days. 4.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Tupperware Brands stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 82.82 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.09 and its 200-day moving average is $29.97. Tupperware Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $489.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.