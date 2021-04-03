Credit Suisse AG Invests $1.64 Million in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 58,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HMC. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,750,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,712,000 after buying an additional 169,119 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 249.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 140,362 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $950,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Honda Motor by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $963,000. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average of $27.59. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $31.92.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.27 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honda Motor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

