Credit Suisse AG Invests $1.68 Million in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Isomer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,531,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Open Lending by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 70,597 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,562,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $939,000. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. Open Lending Co. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.60.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

LPRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Open Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.42.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

