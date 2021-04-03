Credit Suisse AG Purchases 10,665 Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,665 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Core-Mark worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Core-Mark during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 21.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 1,295.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

CORE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $76,719.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,793.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brian Brandon sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $69,154.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,743.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CORE opened at $40.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.15. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.61%. Core-Mark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Core-Mark Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.