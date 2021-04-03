Credit Suisse AG Purchases 33,173 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,173 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.05% of Laureate Education worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Laureate Education by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Laureate Education by 247.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Laureate Education by 13.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Laureate Education by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Laureate Education by 35.1% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 52.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAUR stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.02. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.93.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

