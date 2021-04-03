Credit Suisse AG Purchases 4,660 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 185.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RGR opened at $67.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.36. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $90.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.15.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.59. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $169.26 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 156.04%.

In related news, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 2,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $168,376.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,325.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

