Credit Suisse AG Purchases 6,894 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of PJT Partners worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PJT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,804,000 after acquiring an additional 80,210 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 897,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 290.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 170,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,326,000 after acquiring an additional 126,742 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 23.1% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 168,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 31,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 7.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PJT. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PJT Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $69.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.38. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $81.82.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.69 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

