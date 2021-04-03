Credit Suisse AG Purchases 9,143 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Northwest Natural worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWN. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average is $47.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $67.24.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $260.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Natural has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

In other news, VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $28,938.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,636.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $69,851.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,532.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,866 shares of company stock worth $179,508. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

