Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,283 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of Triumph Bancorp worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TBK. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TBK. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

In related news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $252,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $245,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,627. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $81.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.71. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $105.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.57 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

