Credit Suisse AG Raises Stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.19% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,406,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,393,000 after purchasing an additional 190,493 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,033,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,527,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 825,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,784,000 after buying an additional 62,226 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 178,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after buying an additional 114,907 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENTA opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.02 and its 200 day moving average is $46.67. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -27.91 and a beta of 0.54.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.33. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $273,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,975.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENTA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

