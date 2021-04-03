Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Astec Industries worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 292,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,268,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Astec Industries by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the third quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

In other news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $59,024.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,298.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ASTE opened at $77.00 on Friday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.50 and a 52 week high of $78.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.76 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.66 and a 200-day moving average of $61.42.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.12 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

ASTE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Sidoti raised their price target on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Astec Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.