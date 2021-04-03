Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Herc worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Herc by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 39,880 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Herc by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Herc by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Herc by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Herc by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 256,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 83,012 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HRI stock opened at $102.27 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $110.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.25 and its 200 day moving average is $64.91. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.34. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRI shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Herc in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

