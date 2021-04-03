Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 4,488.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 489,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 479,015 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.39% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 272.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $28,538.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,660 shares in the company, valued at $197,535.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Patrick Jr. Abbott sold 23,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $154,418.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,877.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,938. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

HMHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.

HMHC stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $958.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 89.65% and a negative net margin of 48.80%.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

