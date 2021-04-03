Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,273 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,911 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of OceanFirst Financial worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OCFC. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 5,844.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,260,191 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $93,764,000 after purchasing an additional 501,517 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 532,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 112,002 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,346,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,069,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average is $18.50. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $93.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.22 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OCFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. OceanFirst Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $33,532.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $460,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,637 shares of company stock worth $636,721 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

