Credit Suisse AG Reduces Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,819 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 205.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,124,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,758,000 after acquiring an additional 755,889 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,016,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,293,000 after acquiring an additional 743,740 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 536,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,182,000 after acquiring an additional 287,532 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,405,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 355,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,045,000 after acquiring an additional 218,261 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average of $26.01. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.