Credit Suisse AG Sells 10,544 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,227 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,544 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Dodge & Cox grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,935,102 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,343,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,443,061 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,905,000 after acquiring an additional 957,185 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,509,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,321,164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,419,000 after acquiring an additional 487,504 shares during the period. 11.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK opened at $35.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average of $36.69. The company has a market cap of $96.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $43.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.