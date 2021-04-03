Credit Suisse AG Sells 93,593 Shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,593 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Translate Bio worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Translate Bio by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Translate Bio by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Translate Bio by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Translate Bio by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TBIO opened at $17.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $34.64.

Several research analysts recently commented on TBIO shares. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Translate Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Translate Bio Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

