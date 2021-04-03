Credit Suisse AG Takes Position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 145,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.29% of Supernova Partners Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of SPNV stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.81. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Get Supernova Partners Acquisition alerts:

Supernova Partners Acquisition Profile

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, DC, District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.