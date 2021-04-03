Credit Suisse AG Takes Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 60,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Travere Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000.

In related news, insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 1,813 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $52,413.83. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 2,406 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $69,557.46. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,246 shares of company stock worth $875,013. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TVTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.48. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $50.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.27 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

