Creditcoin (CTC) Market Capitalization Tops $3.54 Billion

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $6.26 or 0.00010644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.54 billion and approximately $13.62 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,841.97 or 0.99968676 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00036143 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.79 or 0.00093085 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001170 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001721 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

