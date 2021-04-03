Credits Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a total market cap of $31.98 million and $730,713.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00009647 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000729 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 tokens. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Credits

