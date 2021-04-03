CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Holdings Raised by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 144.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,836,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,456,000 after purchasing an additional 139,156 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,684,000 after buying an additional 143,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,640,000 after buying an additional 19,416 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,988,000 after buying an additional 227,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,154,000 after buying an additional 44,845 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.94.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 27,500 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $5,635,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,874 shares of company stock valued at $19,309,856 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

CRSP stock opened at $119.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $38.10 and a 12 month high of $220.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.33.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

