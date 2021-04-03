Critical Contrast: Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) versus The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB)

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) and The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Macro and The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Macro 22.25% 26.72% 5.63% The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 27.50% 16.10% 1.18%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Banco Macro and The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Macro 0 1 1 0 2.50 The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 0 2 2 0 2.50

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a consensus target price of $27.75, suggesting a potential downside of 26.92%. Given The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is more favorable than Banco Macro.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.5% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banco Macro and The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Macro $2.36 billion 0.37 $427.46 million $10.87 1.21 The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son $532.60 million 3.83 $177.07 million $3.69 10.29

Banco Macro has higher revenue and earnings than The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son. Banco Macro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Banco Macro has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son beats Banco Macro on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro S.A. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers. The company also provides personal loans, document discounts, residential mortgages, overdrafts, pledged loans, and credit card loans to retail customers. In addition, it offers corporate banking products and services, including deposits, lending, check cashing advances and factoring, guaranteed loans, credit lines for financing foreign trade, and cash management services; trust, payroll, and financial agency services, as well as corporate credit cards and other specialty products; and working capital facilities, credit for investment projects, and leasing and foreign trade transactions. Further, the company provides transaction services, such as collection services, payments to suppliers, payroll services, and foreign exchange transactions; information services comprising Datanet and Interpymes services to corporate customers; and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a network of 463 branches, 1,542 ATMs, 955 self-service terminals, and service points. Banco Macro S.A. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also offers investment products and services; and cash and liquidity management, foreign exchange, custody administration, and settlement services. In addition, the company provides personal and property/auto insurance products; letters of credit; and cash management, payroll, remote banking, money market, advisory, brokerage, trust, estate, company management, private banking, administered banking services, and fiduciary services. Further, it offers debit cards; automated teller machines; and personal and business deposit, merchant acquiring, and mobile and internet banking services. The company operates through offices in the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Jersey, the United Kingdom, The Bahamas, Switzerland, Singapore, Mauritius, and Canada, as well as through 3 branches in Bermuda and 4 branches in the Cayman Islands. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

