CROAT (CROAT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14.00

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 18.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CROAT has traded up 26.6% against the dollar. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $305,655.02 and $14.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000130 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 86,328,164 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

