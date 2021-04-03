Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,350 ($69.90).

CRDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, January 18th.

CRDA opened at GBX 6,418 ($83.85) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,327.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6,319.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86. Croda International has a 52-week low of GBX 4,065 ($53.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,884 ($89.94).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 51.50 ($0.67) per share. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $39.50. Croda International’s payout ratio is presently 0.58%.

In other news, insider Keith Layden sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,284 ($82.10), for a total value of £40,971.68 ($53,529.76).

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

