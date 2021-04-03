Crowd Machine (CMCT) Price Up 67% This Week

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Crowd Machine token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crowd Machine has traded up 67% against the dollar. Crowd Machine has a market capitalization of $262,323.75 and approximately $18,158.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00051863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $392.47 or 0.00674785 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00069392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00027539 BTC.

Crowd Machine Profile

Crowd Machine (CMCT) is a token. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 tokens. Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crowd Machine is medium.com/crowd-machine . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine . The official website for Crowd Machine is crowdmachine.com

Crowd Machine Token Trading

