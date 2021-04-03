Crown (CRW) Achieves Market Cap of $5.17 Million

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Crown has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One Crown coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC on major exchanges. Crown has a total market capitalization of $5.17 million and $27,896.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,604.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $579.26 or 0.00971842 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.64 or 0.00403730 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00059658 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002139 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000316 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,880,010 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

