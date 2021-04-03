Crowns (CWS) Trading 31.1% Lower This Week

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Crowns has a total market cap of $30.31 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowns coin can currently be bought for $30.68 or 0.00053159 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Crowns has traded 31.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00074251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.39 or 0.00326451 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006732 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $452.46 or 0.00784037 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00090587 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00027345 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001518 BTC.

About Crowns

Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 988,000 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

Crowns Coin Trading

