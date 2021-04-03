Crypto Sports (CSPN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4,197.00

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00001544 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 126.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $4,197.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

