Cryptobuyer 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,523.00 (XPT)

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last week, Cryptobuyer has traded 48.5% lower against the dollar. One Cryptobuyer coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Cryptobuyer has a market capitalization of $382,663.30 and approximately $1,523.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cryptobuyer Coin Profile

Cryptobuyer (CRYPTO:XPT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. Cryptobuyer’s official message board is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer . The official website for Cryptobuyer is cryptobuyer.io . Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptobuyer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptobuyer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptobuyer using one of the exchanges listed above.

