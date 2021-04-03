CryptoFlow Market Capitalization Hits $1.05 Million (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One CryptoFlow coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptoFlow has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. CryptoFlow has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $2,376.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00075565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $172.61 or 0.00288339 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00094045 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.52 or 0.00779285 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00028400 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00015527 BTC.

About CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

