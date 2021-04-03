CryptoFlow Price Up 8.8% Over Last Week (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. CryptoFlow has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $3,378.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00076928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $190.71 or 0.00326992 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006720 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.44 or 0.00784341 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00090987 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00027752 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00016859 BTC.

About CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.