CryptoPing (PING) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $238,107.00

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 46.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. CryptoPing has a market cap of $4.68 million and approximately $238,107.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoPing token can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00073102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.09 or 0.00301820 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006427 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.09 or 0.00746562 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00089130 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00027054 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001554 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,257,786 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech

CryptoPing Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

