Cryptrust Price Hits $0.0000 (CTRT)

Cryptrust (CURRENCY:CTRT) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Cryptrust has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. One Cryptrust coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptrust has a total market cap of $170,002.93 and $2,165.00 worth of Cryptrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00074542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $176.87 or 0.00298676 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006581 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.84 or 0.00090913 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $442.64 or 0.00747485 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00027322 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00015158 BTC.

Cryptrust Coin Profile

Cryptrust’s total supply is 8,966,516,684 coins and its circulating supply is 7,092,756,485 coins. Cryptrust’s official website is cryptrust.io . Cryptrust’s official Twitter account is @cryptrustdapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cryptrust Coin Trading

