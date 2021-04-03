CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Position Boosted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of CSW Industrials worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 770,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,276,000 after acquiring an additional 347,230 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 367,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,133,000 after acquiring an additional 99,184 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 313,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,123,000 after purchasing an additional 57,086 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,669,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $267,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,331,091.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $156,888.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,324.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,200 shares of company stock valued at $672,288 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials stock opened at $136.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 0.85. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.90 and a 12-month high of $139.01.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $89.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 16.68%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

