CUDOS (CUDOS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.47 Million

CUDOS (CURRENCY:CUDOS) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. CUDOS has a total market cap of $30.81 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CUDOS has traded 15% lower against the dollar. One CUDOS token can now be bought for $0.0612 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00073827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $189.94 or 0.00332163 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006655 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.73 or 0.00775969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00089994 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00027279 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001529 BTC.

About CUDOS

CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,066,186 tokens. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_

CUDOS Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUDOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUDOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

