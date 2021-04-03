Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,278 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at $344,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $2,622,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $8,714,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after buying an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total value of $1,299,602.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,220,608.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,752 shares of company stock worth $12,463,335. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CFR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.20.

CFR opened at $110.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $52.92 and a one year high of $119.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $357.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

